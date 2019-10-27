Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $341,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 276.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $130.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.71. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.