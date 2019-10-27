Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 235.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WMT opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07.
In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.