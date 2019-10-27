Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 235.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

