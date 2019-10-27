Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $469,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,391 shares in the company, valued at $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.15. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

