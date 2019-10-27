Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.83. First Business Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $25.92.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Losenegger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,774.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBIZ. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

