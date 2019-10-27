Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 207 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Materion were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after buying an additional 93,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Materion by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 68,684 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.09. 112,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,468. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.91. Materion Corp has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

