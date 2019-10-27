Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 401 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,794,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after acquiring an additional 225,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,063,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,305,000 after acquiring an additional 720,503 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,133,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 910,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after acquiring an additional 135,107 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE APAM traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $26.69. 333,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,222. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.94% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

