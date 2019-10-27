Wagner Bowman Management Corp Purchases Shares of 1,175 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $256,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.22. 86,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,212. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $153.91 and a 52-week high of $189.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.62 and its 200-day moving average is $173.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.64. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $106.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson set a $209.00 price objective on WD-40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

