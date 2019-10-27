Wagner Bowman Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,354,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

NYSE PM opened at $81.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

