Wagner Bowman Management Corp Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. 1,945,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $73.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.