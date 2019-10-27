Wagner Bowman Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 75,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $20,415,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $680,666.35. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Argus set a $325.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.21.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,921. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

