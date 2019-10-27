WABnetwork (WAB) Market Cap Hits $184,537.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $184,537.00 and $2,623.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00201822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.01481946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027954 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00125738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WABnetwork was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 20,249,855,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,374,855,938 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

WABnetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox, IDAX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

