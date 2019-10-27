vTv Therapeutics’ (VTVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised vTv Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of VTVT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 224,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -3.61. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550,787 shares of company stock worth $5,273,751. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

