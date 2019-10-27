vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,999,999.98 in Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,369,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -3.61.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of vTv Therapeutics worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTVT. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

