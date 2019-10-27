Vornado Realty Trust Plans Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 402,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $72.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 139.71%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

