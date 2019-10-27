Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.9% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 316,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 25,719 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 163,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.10.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,014,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,119. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

