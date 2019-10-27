Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Decreases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,825,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,875,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,305,726.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,585,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,879 shares of company stock worth $41,528,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Stephens set a $184.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.31.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.49. 4,990,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

