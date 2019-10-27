Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Cuts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 59.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.61. 4,773,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.17. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

