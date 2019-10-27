Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Acquires New Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 166,522 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,370,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In other news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,774,225.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,652 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $120,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at $878,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,923 shares of company stock worth $3,106,189 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

