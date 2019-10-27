Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $46-51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.47 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $36.00 price objective on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Vocera Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.55.

NYSE VCRA traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.12. 4,480,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,536. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

