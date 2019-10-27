VIVO Market Capitalization Tops $12,549.00 (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 100% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, VIVO has traded 135.7% higher against the US dollar. VIVO has a market cap of $12,549.00 and approximately $147.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIVO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,601.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.58 or 0.01929043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.06 or 0.02765573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00636088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00625615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00050922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00395296 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010383 BTC.

VIVO Profile

VIVO (VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,814,624 coins and its circulating supply is 4,994,624 coins. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIVO’s official website is www.vivocoin.net . The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg . The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

