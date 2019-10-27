Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39, 401,348 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 729,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.09% and a negative return on equity of 95.54%.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

