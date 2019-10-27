Visa (NYSE:V) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

V stock opened at $177.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.06.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.87.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

