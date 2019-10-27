Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,100 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 473,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 134,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,511,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 348,292 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,106,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.21 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.