Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 124,300 Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 124,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,453,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after buying an additional 1,018,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,761,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3,058.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 759,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 735,900 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,038.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 577,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 527,127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 604,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 461,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NYSE TWO opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.63. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 5,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Hammond purchased 5,600 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,584.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

