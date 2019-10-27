Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $432,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.3% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SF opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.89.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $133,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,359.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $82,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,117.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,327 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

