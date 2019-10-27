Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 291.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 19.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NVT opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

