Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,505,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,129,000 after buying an additional 1,960,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,611,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,038,000 after buying an additional 642,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,402,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,397,000 after buying an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,721,000 after buying an additional 482,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,774,000 after buying an additional 481,885 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $737.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 96.05%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

