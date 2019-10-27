Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 17.8% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 19.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.18. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $97.38 and a 12 month high of $141.98.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $643,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 4,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $555,136.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

