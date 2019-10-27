Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Up 14.2%

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) shares were up 14.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.47, approximately 14,776,688 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 7,210,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

A number of analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.72 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $21.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Vipshop by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vipshop by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.