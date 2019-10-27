VideoCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $713,142.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $713,142.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002232 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 327.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,521,032 tokens. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

