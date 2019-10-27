VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

VF (NYSE:VFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

VF stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. VF has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VF will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,217.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,679,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of VF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in VF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in VF by 447.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

