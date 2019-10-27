VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in VF during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in VF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in VF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in VF by 447.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $12,684,969.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $84.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. VF Corp has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.36.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

