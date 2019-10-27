Vertical Group Begins Coverage on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $233.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.48.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $174.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.53. The company has a market cap of $439.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.27. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

