Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,906.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $250.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

