Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Shares Down 8.9% After Earnings Miss

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) fell 8.9% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $65.51 and last traded at $66.00, 6,621,754 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 218% from the average session volume of 2,079,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 34.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 530.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.5% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,696,000 after buying an additional 47,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

