Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Lifted by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,804,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 195.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.95 and a 1 year high of $92.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

