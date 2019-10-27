Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,169,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,452,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,554,000 after buying an additional 164,110 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,214,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,483,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.53. 407,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,189. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $170.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

