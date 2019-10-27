Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 10,240 Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 647,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in General Finance were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of General Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of General Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,099,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,576,000 after buying an additional 90,331 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFN. ValuEngine upgraded General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:GFN opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. General Finance Co. has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. General Finance had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $96.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Finance Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Finance Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

