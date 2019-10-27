Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.66 Million Position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.91% of CyberOptics worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 727.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.09. CyberOptics Co. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.