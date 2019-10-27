Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVEO. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.71. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 46.69%.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

