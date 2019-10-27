Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.92 Million Position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of InterXion worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in InterXion by 37.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in InterXion by 135.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,249,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,785 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in InterXion by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,403 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion in the second quarter worth $761,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INXN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.43.

Shares of InterXion stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. InterXion Holding NV has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.67, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.92.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $158.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

