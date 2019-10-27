Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 5,741 Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Forty Seven worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Forty Seven by 48.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 123,921 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the second quarter worth $279,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the second quarter worth $552,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Forty Seven by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the second quarter worth $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTSV shares. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 target price on Forty Seven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSV opened at $5.86 on Friday. Forty Seven Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $243.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forty Seven Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.