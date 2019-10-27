Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 980,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 20.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 430,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 264,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 69,380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

