ValuEngine Upgrades Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) to “Hold”

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.30.
Simon Property Group stock opened at $155.56 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $145.28 and a 12 month high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 36,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 255,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
