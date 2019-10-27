ValuEngine Upgrades Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) to “Hold”

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.30.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $155.56 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $145.28 and a 12 month high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 36,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 255,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

