ValuEngine Lowers Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Hold

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $6.45 on Friday. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 6,349.13% and a negative return on equity of 306.27%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaccinex news, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 1,838,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $7,499,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maurice Zauderer purchased 183,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $750,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

