ValuEngine Downgrades PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) to Sell

PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PIGEON CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGENY opened at $11.55 on Friday. PIGEON CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

