ValuEngine Downgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Sell

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.74. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.86 million. Kamada had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 23.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 89,860 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

