ValuEngine Downgrades JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) to Hold

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

JMU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.19. 147,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,549. JMU Ltd- has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

About JMU Ltd-

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores.

