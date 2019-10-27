ValuEngine Downgrades JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) to Hold

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
JMU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.19. 147,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,549. JMU Ltd- has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.
About JMU Ltd-
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for JMU Ltd- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMU Ltd- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.