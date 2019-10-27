ValuEngine Downgrades Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EMITF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Elbit Imaging has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in medical industries and plots sale businesses in India, and Central and Eastern Europe. It is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, including magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings; and products designated for certain cancer diseases.

