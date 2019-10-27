ValuEngine Downgrades Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
EMITF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Elbit Imaging has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.
Elbit Imaging Company Profile
