VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VLEEY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. VALEO/S presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.00.

VLEEY stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. VALEO/S has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

